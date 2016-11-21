Local Athlete Win Awards In LI Runs For Prostate Cancer

Congratulations to Massapequa athletes Anita Von Himmel, Robert Modica, Eddie Modica and Toni Gleason, each of whom won an award in the Integrated Medical Foundation Blue Ribbon 5 Kilometer Run for Prostate Cancer, held at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park on Sunday morning, Nov. 13.

Toni Gleason took home the second place award plaque in the women’ 30-34 age group, Anita Von Himmel scored second among the women in the 55-59 age group, and brothers Robert and Eddie Modica finished second and third respectively in he 15-19 age group.

Integrated Medical Foundation Executive Director Rhonda Samuel’s efforts continue to meld seamlessly into those of the Greater Long Island Running Club efforts to make the Blue Ribbon Run for Prostate Cancer one of the Autumn’s best Long Island races.

The entire net proceeds of the event go towards IMF’s mission of promoting prostate cancer awareness, early detection, education and support. “This event is a major venue for helping IMF help the men in everyone’s life by fighting prostate cancer,” said Samuel. “Early detection can save lives.”

This event, which takes place during ‘NO SHAVE NOVEMBER,’ drew attention to the importance of early detection of prostate cancer and the need to be tested early,” said Samuel. “Integrated Medical Foundation’s mission is to provide early detection, support groups and education to the community. Early detection can save lives.”

With the words of personal experience from Guardian Angel Founder Curtis Sliwa, many men took advantage of our FREE prostate cancer screenings provided at the event and many others we hope were educated about how serious an issue it is.”

“Thanks go to key sponsors Advanced Radiation Centers of New York, Advanced Urology Centers of New York, Ms. Samuel continued, as well as supporters Abbvie, Chase and Know Error, as well as product sponsors from Long Island All Round Foods, the Runner’s Edge, Apple and Eve, and the Bagel Boss of East Norwich.”

For information on how to join a FREE prostate cancer support group, visit IMFcares.org.





