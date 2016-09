Senator Michael Venditto recently attended the grand opening ribbon cutting of My Little Rascals Children’s Boutique, located at 936 N. Broadway, Massapequa, and was proud to congratulate and welcome owner Dottie D’Amato and store manager Christine Donohue to the local business community. From left: Owner Dottie D’Amato; store manager Christine Donohue and New York State Senator Michael Venditto