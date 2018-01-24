Literary Reflections

Berner Middle School Principal Jason Esposito congratulated Reflections finalists, from left, James Castoria, Brooke Mollica and Erin Tumminello.

Three students from Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District were named as finalists in the Nassau Region PTA Reflections contest.

Eighth-grader Erin Tumminello and sixth-grader James Castoria were recognized for their literary pieces. Tumminello wrote a fictional story about a leopard trying to escape from the circus and Castoria recounted a summer fishing excursion. Sixth-grader Brooke Mollica was awarded for her photography entry for a picture of her dog on a boat.

As finalists, their submissions will now be judged at the New York State level, with a chance of advancing to the national competition.

