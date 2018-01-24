Literary Reflections

Three students from Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District were named as finalists in the Nassau Region PTA Reflections contest.

Eighth-grader Erin Tumminello and sixth-grader James Castoria were recognized for their literary pieces. Tumminello wrote a fictional story about a leopard trying to escape from the circus and Castoria recounted a summer fishing excursion. Sixth-grader Brooke Mollica was awarded for her photography entry for a picture of her dog on a boat.

As finalists, their submissions will now be judged at the New York State level, with a chance of advancing to the national competition.