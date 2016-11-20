Library News

The Plainedge Library was recently awarded a New York State Adult Literacy Grant that will provide the opportunity to partner with the Town of Oyster Bay Workfo rce Center.

Together, the library will blend its extensive resources to provide enhanced services to job seekers of all types—unemployed, underemployed, career changers, veterans transitioning from the military and those entering the workforce for the first time.

The library’s specialized resources include information on interviewing, careers, employment, résumés and cover letters, on-line tutorials for building computer skills and on-line job searching. The goal of this partnership is to reach as many people as possible who are exploring careers and/or seeking job opportunities.

—Submitted by Nicole Mollick-Polaski, reference librarian/programming director, Plainedge Public Library