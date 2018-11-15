Letters: Help Us Help Others On Thanksgiving Day

On Thursday, Nov. 22, on Thanksgiving Day, we will be preparing and delivering hot meals to homebound senior citizens—coordinating this program from our home. Last year we provided more than 450 meals and we expect to be doing the same this year.

We are in need of donations of desserts, individual non-carbonated beverages, mini loaves of bread or dinner rolls, turkeys, and cash in order to complete the meals. These items can be dropped off at our home at 35 Maxwell Rd., in Garden City. Please call us as soon as possible to coordinate a convenient drop off time.

All deliveries will begin at noon on Thanksgiving Day. Each delivery is accompanied by a visit, if so welcomed by the recipient. We deliver to between 35 and 40 different towns within Nassau County. Please call us if you are able to help with the delivery of the meals.

This year will be the 23rd year we have coordinated this project. It is a special part of our family tradition and we invite you to make it part of yours as well. Your generous donations of food, money and time have made the deliveries a tremendous success each year. With your help, we can continue to bring a meal and a smile to those who are alone on the holiday.

Feel free to contact us at 516-746-8331 regarding any part of this program.

We thank you all for your continued support each year.

—Melinda and John Alford

