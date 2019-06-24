Letter: Support for Gillibrand

In order to have a place on the debate stage with other Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand needs 65,000 individual donors to her campaign. So far she hasn’t gotten that many, though she did exceed that number for her Senate campaign. It’s a strange system the Democrats have in place, but in order to get a place on the playing field, that’s the threshold every candidate will have to cross.

Even if you’re undecided about who you will vote for or are leaning towards another candidate, Gillibrand deserves to make it to the next round. She represents New York and we should support her. Send five bucks to her campaign. That’s all it takes to help keep her in the race, where I believe she deserves to be. She’s a strong candidate because of her pro-family stance. She has been the strongest advocate for abortion rights and she has spoken up for her faith. She’s brave enough to call it like it is and say the Republican party does not promote Christian values. She said that GOP policies are the opposite of what scripture teaches and she’s right. She is also strong on climate change and all of the important issues. So please send a few dollars to her campaign or more if you can afford it so we can have a chance to hear more about what she stands for.

—Maxine Chapman

Would you like to share your opinion about this topic? Is something else on your mind? Send a letter to the editor to kdijkstra@antonmediagroup.com for publication in print and online. Click here to view our letters policy.