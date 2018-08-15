Letter: Pre-Existing Conditions Shouldn’t Equal Bankruptcy

Regardless of politics or political party, most of us agree that you shouldn’t go bankrupt or lose your home if you or a family member get a serious illness. Also, most of us agree that you shouldn’t be denied access to health insurance just because you have a pre-existing condition.

The scary thing is that insurance companies consider just about everything to be a pre-existing condition. Cancer and diabetes? Obviously. Asthma and sleep apnea? Yup. Acne? Believe it or not—yes! And, fellow moms, yes, pregnancy used to be considered a pre-existing condition, too!

Fortunately, the Affordable Care Act stopped insurance companies from denying health insurance coverage because of pre-existing conditions. This provision has not only saved lives, but also saved many of us from having to declare bankruptcy or lose our homes because of healthcare costs related to severe or chronic illnesses or expensive, life-saving surgeries.

Frighteningly, our congressman, Peter King, has voted many times in Congress to eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions. He has literally voted to make us either lose insurance coverage or force us to pay much higher rates because of pre-existing conditions. This puts us all at risk.

If you care about protecting healthcare access for all our families, please vote in November for Liuba Grechen Shirley for Congress. Peter King has voted to make your pre-existing condition a potential bankruptcy note or death sentence. Liuba Grechen Shirley will make sure that you and your family always have access to quality, affordable healthcare and that pre-existing conditions don’t mean financial disaster if you or your kids get sick or injured.

—Lauren McDonnell