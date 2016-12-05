Larceny In Massapequa

The Seventh Squad reports the details of a Larceny which occurred on Friday, Dec. 2 at 2:40 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, two female black suspects entered JC Penney’s located at 600 Sunrise Mall and removed assorted clothing valued at over four hundred dollars. The subjects exited the store and fled westbound on Sunrise Highway in a 2016 Honda CRV.

Subject 1 is described as female black, 20-25 years old, 5’5 tall, 140 lbs., wearing a black jacket.

Subject 2 is described as female black, 20-25 years old, 5’05” 110 lbs., wearing a black jacket and a black head band.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.