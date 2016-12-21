Koda Bench Fosters Friendship

Massapequa High School is doing its part to make sure that everyone has a friend. Art and technology students recently completed a buddy bench for McKenna Elementary School, and if a child ever needs a friend during recess, they sit on it and someone comes over to be their companion.

The project took several months to complete. Artists in Penny Schneider’s sculpture class came up with ideas and built models out of cardboard before the children of McKenna voted on the winning design, which includes stars and rainbows. It was then constructed by students in James DeSantis’ technology class, and painted by the high school artists.

It is called a koda bench, which is the Native American word for friend, fitting for a district that is the home of the Chiefs. McKenna is the fourth elementary school

in the district to receive a bench made by the high school students. Schneider said this an example of the spirit of collaboration that exists in the district. The project also served as a lesson in the design process for the young artists and builders, while encouraging their creativity.

“For my students, it makes them feel great about themselves that they did something so positive,” she said. “I think they did an awesome job. They’re giving back to the schools that they came from.”

McKenna Elementary School Principal Dr. Amanda Lowry said she was thankful for the hard work of the high school students and welcomes the new addition to the school.

“The purpose of the bench is for it to be a safe place for children who need someone to play with to meet up with a new companion,” she said. “It is a symbol of friendship and smiles. McKenna Elementary students are thrilled.”