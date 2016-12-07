Knights Of Pythias Coats For Kids

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Joseph D. Muscarella (right), Councilman Joseph G. Pinto (second from left), Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr. (left) and Nassau County Legislator Rose Walker (second from right) recently attended the annual Coats for Kids/Those in Need event held at the John H. West Elementary School in Plainedge. This event which has been held for more than 20 years has collected thousands of coats and donated them to local homeless shelters, schools and veterans organizations. The Pythians celebrated another successful year of donations with the hope of keeping those in need just a little warmer this coming winter.