Irish Festival At Nickerson Sept. 18

The Ancient Order of Hibernians in Nassau County will hold their annual 44th annual Feis & Irish Festival, to be held at Nickerson Beach, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Live music will be played all day long and there will be entertainment and attractions, including Irish step dancing, bagpiping, Irish vendors, traditional Irish singing, children’s games, Irish language, Irish art, Gaelic Cúl Camp and plenty of food and beverages. Entrance is $10 per person, children under 16 get in free. Catholic mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

This year’s honoree will be renowned Hibernian and longtime Feis & Festival chairman and treasurer Jack Ryan, a member of AOH Division 15 in Massapequa, an AOH Nassau County Board officer and New York State AOH officer.

Ryan joined the AOH in 1973 at Division 15 in Massapequa Park. He served the division as president, vice president, recording secretary and sentinel. In 1976 he was a founding member of the Tara Pipe Band and serves as a drum major. He served on the Division’s Board of Trustees for 20 years. Ryan joined the Nassau County Feis Committee in 1975 and has served as general chairman, piping and drumming chairman and currently serves as the corporate treasurer. He has served on the County Board as president, vice president, recording secretary and treasurer. He is now serving as chairman of the standing committee. In 1991 he was elected as aide to the grand marshal of the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade. He has been awarded National Life Membership in the Order. On the state level, Ryan served two terms as state director of District Six, and has also served as state organizer and Catholic Action chairman. For the last 10 years he has served as the state chairman of Veterans Affairs.

Ryan is married to the former Noreen Keenan of the Bronx. They live in Massapequa Park. The couple has four daughters: Patricia, Kathleen, Noreen and Mary Ellen. They are the proud grandparents of 13 grandchildren.

For more information, call 646-481-3347 or visit www.NassauAOHfeis.com.