Inspired Artwork At Lockhart

Young artists at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District paid tribute to glass sculptor Dale Chihuly with a special art project.

Under the direction of art teacher Claire Merz, students recreated his glass art using coffee filters and spray starch. The children used all the colors of the rainbow to make radial circle designs. It was a safe way for them to learn how blown glass is created.

All of the projects were then hung on the bulletin board in the art room to create a schoolwide mural.

—Submitted by the

Massapequa School District