Indictments Loom For Mangano, Venditto

[caption id="attachment_24186" align="alignright" width="400"] Ed Mangano and John Venditto arrested on bribery charges[/caption]

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, his wife, Linda, and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto were arrested today in connection with a 13-count federal indictment on charges including conspiracy to commit bribery and fraud.

According to published reports, the charges stem from an allegedly corrupt partnership between the Manganos, Venditto and prominent restaurateur Harendra Singh, who was arrested last year in connection with a multi-million dollar fraud and bribery scheme.

Brian Nevin, spokesman for the county executive, referred all questions to Mangano’s attorney, Kevin Keating, who has not responded to requests for comment. Venditto’s spokesperson also did not return requests for comment.

The Manganos were arrested this morning at their Bethpage home and taken to FBI headquarters in Melville, while Venditto was also arrested Thursday morning. The indictment charges will be released later this morning at U.S. District Attorney Robert Capers’ office in Central Islip.