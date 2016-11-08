IHOP Thanks Vets With Free Pancakes

This Veterans Day, IHOP Restaurants nationwide will again pay tribute to the more than 23 million men and women who have retired from or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces by offering a complimentary stack of patriotic Red, Whit e & Blue Pancakes*.

On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military can enjoy three of IHOP restaurant’s hot-off-the-griddle, world famous buttermilk pancakes with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping for free at participating U.S. locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Select IHOP restaurants will also offer a combo of two eggs, hash browns and choice of two bacon strips or pork sausage links as part of the Red, White & Blue Pancake promotion for retired and active duty military personnel. Guests should check with their local IHOP restaurant for additional details.

“Every year on Veterans Day, IHOP and our franchisees look forward to welcoming our nation’s heroes into our restaurants and serving them a freshly made breakfast all day long in appreciation of their service and sacrifice,” said Darren Rebelez, president, International House of Pancakes, LLC. Rebelez, who himself served as an Army Ranger and is a Gulf War veteran, went on to say, “I am proud to be part of a brand that honors the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to ensuring our freedom and safety.”

Veterans and active duty military simply show proof of military service to receive their free Red, White & Blue Pancakes. Proof includes: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW, etc.), photograph of self in U.S. military uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, military dog tags, and citation or commendation.

IHOP, the originator of breakfast served any time of day, every day, has been bringing guests together to enjoy signature breakfast, lunch and dinner foods and beverages as well as unique, made-to-order limited time menu items and special offers for nearly 60 years.

Visit www.ihop.com for more information or to find the nearest participating IHOP restaurant.

*One promotion per qualified guest at participating restaurants only on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.