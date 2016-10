The Cubs of Pack 776 recently volunteered at the LI2DAY Hope Runs Here 5K race. These young men braved the sun, high temps and humidity, filling and disbursing more than 500 cups of water to ensure that the participants were hydrated.

They also assisted the runners cool down by handing out bags of ice post race. Community service with a smile for an incredible cause.

—Submitted by Noelle Bloom, Pequott District Membership Chair