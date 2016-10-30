House Of The Rising Sun

Eleven years ago, I first walked into the Rising Sun Dojo because some y oung Cub Scouts were attending a free Stranger Danger awareness event that was set up in advance. I was immediately impressed with how Sensei Heather interacted with everyone. Frequently, the idea of if my son would be interested in karate lessons popped into my head. I was not sure about karate since my child was only 6 at the time, but I then saw how much fun these young kids were having while learning at the same time. I signed my son up the very next day and karate was part of our lives for several years after.

Rising Sun Dojo also supports the community when they see help is needed, and has held food drives (a food drive is currently happening at the Karate school until Nov. 4), toy drives and even assisted my son with his project to collect needed supplies to help an animal shelter. The Dojo still helps teach Stranger Danger awareness and is the perfect place for birthday parties.

Rising Sun Dojo has been in business for more than 14 years, offers a free week of karate lessons to anyone that is interested in checking out karate and is located at 838 N. Broadway in Massapequa.