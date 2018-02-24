Honors For Seaford Principal

Seaford Middle School Principal Dan Smith has been named Administrator of the Year by the Council of Administrators and Supervisors (CAS) in recognition of his educational leadership.

CAS is the largest professional organization of school administrators and supervisors on Long Island with more than 1,300 members. Smith was nominated for the award by Seaford Harbor Elementary School Principal Thomas Burke and middle school guidance counselor Stacey Ranzie.

“Mr. Smith is a person who recognizes the good and potential in all people and motivates and inspires others to put their best foot forward,” Ranzie stated in her nomination letter. “As principal of Seaford Middle School, he has carved a path to create one of the most outstanding schools on Long Island. He has remarkable interpersonal skills combined with true leadership ability, and desire to foster a positive school culture.”

He has been principal of the middle school since 2010 and previously spent four years as assistant principal at the high school. Before coming to Seaford, he was a middle school assistant principal and high school English teacher in the Glen Cove City School District.

During his tenure at Seaford Middle School, math instructional time has increased for sixth-graders, more eighth-graders are taking accelerated science classes and a music keyboard lab has been added. The school now participates in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and this year the technology program for eighth-graders was redesigned to include a half-year robotics course.

“We’ve done a lot in eight years,” said Smith, who shares the credit with his middle school team. “What makes the building successful is the faculty and staff. I’m lucky enough to be steering the ship.”

Smith, who said he is very humbled and appreciative to be chosen as Administrator of the Year, will be presented with his award at the March 8 delegate assembly. CAS president Albert Voorneveld said of the honoree, “His leadership in the field of education is an example for all.”

—Submitted by the

Seaford School District