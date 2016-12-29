Holiday Tunes Bridge Generations

Seniors and students came together to celebrate the holidays, as musicians from Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District visited the Bristal Assisted Living facility in Amityville on Dec. 16.

Fifth- and sixth-grade students in the Jazz Band, under the direction of Chris Marson, and the Chamber Orchestra, led by Alison Pearl, performed a variety of popular holiday songs for the seniors. Students from the two groups then put down their instruments and spread out around the room with song booklets. Led by music teacher Janice Abel, everyone sang Christmas tunes together.

“I love Christmas songs and I like playing for other people, and I think they really like it,” said sixth-grader Sam Greco, a member of the Jazz Band. “I think the senior citizens appreciate it. They get to experience what we experience every week during rehearsals.”

Unqua Elementary School also participates in an Adopt-A-Grandparent program, in which students correspond with seniors at the Bristal.