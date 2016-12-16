Holiday Pet Donations

Student Council members at Eastplain Elementary School in the Plainedge School District hosted a pet donation drive to benefit the Toys of Hope Poor Paws Program. In honor of the holiday season, students and staff at the school were asked to bring in any donations of pet supplies in order to make the season brighter for those pets who are living in a shelter. Under the guidance of adviser Alexis Broder, the third- through fifth-grade student council members created posters for the drive and made daily announcements.