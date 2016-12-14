Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Rebecca M. Alesia announced the Town of Oyster Bay’s annual Holiday on Ice Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center. Students from the town’s Ice Skating Program will present a captivating skating exhibition to celebrate the holiday season. Admission is free.

“This highly anticipated event has become a holiday tradition for many town residents and is truly a special evening of family fun,” Alesia said. “The students in the town’s ice skating program are amazingly talented and are sure to entertain the audience. The Holiday on Ice Show will also feature other highly accomplished skaters who are sure to dazzle the audience with their grace and skill.”

In addition to figure skating, there will be other holiday themed activities including an exhibition hockey game between the Elves and the Reindeer, which are two teams with players from the Town of Oyster Bay Tot Hockey program. And the star of the season, Santa Claus, will make his annual visit to the Ice Skating Center. Santa will skate a lap or two around the rink and then will be available to visit with children and take pictures afterwards.

Alesia said the Ice Skating Center features a pro shop for shoppers seeking a gift for hockey players and figure skaters on their lists. There is also a fireplace for visitors to spend a relaxing moment and perhaps enjoy refreshments from the snack bar.

The town will again take part in the “Holiday Mail for Heroes” program. Holiday greeting cards will be available in the lobby for guests to fill out, which will be sent to our troops.

“It’s our way of thanking our men and women in the armed forces and letting them know their extraordinary service is not forgotten during the holiday season,” Alesia said. “Our freedom to enjoy the holiday season is the direct result of their dedicated service.”

The Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center is located in Bethpage Community Park, at 1001 Stewart Ave. in Bethpage. Due to the Holiday on Ice Show, the public skating sessions at the center, which are normally held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., will be canceled that evening. However, the town’s two outdoor rinks, located at Marjorie R. Post Community Park in Massapequa and at Syosset-Woodbury Park will be open. Visit www.oysterbaytown.com for more information.