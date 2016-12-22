Holiday On Ice Show

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Joseph G. Pinto (left) and Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr. (right) recently attended the Town of Oyster Bay’s 2016 “Holiday on Ice” Skating Show held at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage. The “Ho liday on Ice” Skating Show features skaters who are enrolled in the Ice Skating Center’s “Learn to Skate” ice-skating program and demonstrates the skating skills they have learned before family and friends in a delightful ice-skating show that celebrates the holiday season. Pictured with Councilman Pinto and Town Clerk Altadonna at the “Holiday on Ice” Skating Show are Santa Claus, New York Assemblyman Joseph Saladino and the dozens of skaters who helped to make this year’s “Holiday on Ice” Skating Show spectacular.