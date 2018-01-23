Hockey Players With Special Needs Take The Ice In The LI Blues Winter Classic

The Town of Oyster Bay will once again welcome the LI Blues, as well as two other hockey teams, to the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage for the 8th Annual Town of Oyster Bay Long Island Blues Winter Classic slated for Saturday, Jan. 27. This special event showcases hockey players with special needs enjoying a game they love.

Residents are welcome to attend and admission is FREE. Faceoff for the first of four games is at 3:30 p.m. The fourth and final game is expected to conclude at approximately 7:30 p.m.

“The LI Blues is an inspiring hockey program in which children and young adults with developmental disabilities play ice hockey in an accommodating setting,” said Supervisor Saladino. “It brings all the fun of playing ice hockey to athletes with special needs. Two other teams, the Storm from Connecticut and the New Jersey Dare Devils will be participating and we welcome them. We invite residents to attend this friendly competition to cheer on the players and recognize their commitment and dedication to the sport.”

“The LI Blues organization is pleased to again partner with the Town of Oyster Bay to present the LI Blues Winter Classic,” Michael Russo of LI Blues Special Hockey said. “We are very proud of our program which adapts the game of hockey to make it fun for players with special needs. The LI Blues Winter Classic is an outstanding piece of that program and we are thrilled to have it at the state-of-the-art Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center.”

Councilman Macagnone stated, “The LI Blues Winter Classic is a wonderful competition that offers individuals with special needs an opportunity to show off their skills and build friends that last a lifetime. This competition is just one of the many special events held at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, a state-of-the-art facility that serves as home to many public skating sessions, as well as hockey clubs, figure skaters and special events throughout the year. I invite all residents to visit the rink and enjoy the LI Blues Winter Classic.”

For more information about the LI Blues Winter Classic and other programs at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, located at located at 1001 Stewart Avenue in Bethpage, visit www.oysterbaytown.com, or call the rink at 516-433-RINK (7465).

For more information about Long Island Blues Special Hockey, visit longislandblues.org.