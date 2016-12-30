High Notes For Student Musicians

More than 20 Plainedge High School students were selected to participate in the Nassau Music Educators Association All-County Music Festivals, to be held in January. The district congratulates the following students on this outstanding accomplishment:

Orchestra: Jason Flores, Lindsay Mistretta and Lauren Seery

Band: Liam Byrne, John Corsetti, Ryan D’Aversa, Conner Goodfellow, Joe Kovar, Lauren Mistretta and James Nadien

Chorus: Gia Bovino, Angelina Ioanou, Rosalia Fenoaltea, Jonn Frey, Keith Jones, Jessica Karcz, Kayla Kavully, Hannah Kussman, Conor McCarthy, Daniel Meenan, Samantha Talavera, Kristin Ventricelli and Anthony Vetrano