‘Hairspray’ Packs The House At Berner

The acting talents of 90 students from Berner Middle

School in the Massapequa School District were on display before sell-out crowds as the Drama Club hosted performances of “Hairspray” on Nov. 18 and 19.

The musical was about equality and the integration of television in the 1960s. Lead roles included Emmie McBride as Tracy, Danny Siani as Link, Joseph Casali as Corny Collins, Michael Augello as Edna, Vincent Aranella as Seaweed and Annabelle Lesser as Penny.

“They are incredible musicians, hard workers and amazing dancers,” said Director Katie Tauches, a music teacher at Berner, of her student-actors. “This was such as good cast.”

Danielle Coutieri served as choreographer, Dennis McLoughlin directed the pit made up of music teachers from the district, and Travis McCabe led the tech crew, made up of middle and high school students who handled the lights and sounds.