Hailing Great From ‘Greatest Generation’

WWII Combat Veteran Ralph Cavaliere of Massapequa was recently recognized for his incredible legacy of military service. Cavaliere was a sergeant with the United States Army Air Corps attached to two different bomb squadrons and flew as a tail-gunner on B-24’s, completing an incredible 45 missions. He also flew clandestine missions with the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the predecessor of the modern Central Intelligence Agency.

For his exemplary service, the Town Board proclaimed Jan. 9, 2018, as “Ralph Cavaliere Day” in the Town of Oyster Bay and presented him with a distinguished service medal.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined with his colleagues on the Oyster Bay Town Board in recognizing Cavaliere. On hand (left to right) were Town Councilman Anthony D. Macagnone, Town Receiver of Taxes James J. Stefanich, Town Councilman Louis B. Imbroto, Town Councilman Thomas P. Hand, Ralph Cavaliere, Town Councilman Joseph D. Muscarella, Town Councilwoman Rebecca M. Alesia, Supervisor Saladino, Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr. and Town Councilwoman Michele M. Johnson.

(Contributed Photo)