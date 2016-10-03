Gold Medal Winner

Long Island author Rich DiSilvio’s most recent novel, My Nazi Nemesis, received the Gold Medal in the Fiction-Mystery-Historical category in the Readers’ Favorite 2016 International Book Award Contest.

The Massapequa resident competed against thousands of contestants from more than a dozen countries to win one of the most challenging and prestigious contests.

My Nazi Nemesis is a fast-paced historical mystery/thriller featuring OSS agent Jack Goodwin, his nemesis (Waffen SS officer Alois Richter), and two courageous women, Veronika and her daughter Eleanor, who all become entangled in a mystifying tale of intrigue, murder and deceit that extends from WWII to the Cold War.

