Girls Volleyball Digs Pink

Massapequa High School’s annual Dig Pink fundraiser event will take place on Friday, Oct. 14. It’s another unbelievable start to a very promising season for the girls volleyball team.

With an already 3-0 season, defeating Port Washington, East Meadow and Syosset, the varsity girls headed upstate for the Hendricks Hudson Tournament. After finishing first in pool play, Pequa beat Kings Park in the semis and faced Central Jersey in the finals. In a grueling, hot, point by point match—in true form—Massapequa pulled through for a 25-22 win to take first place.

The girls are looking forward to hosting the annual Dig Pink fundraising event at the high school. An event filled with baked goods, raffles, 50/50s and gift baskets, proceeds will go towards the annual donation to Breast Cancer Awareness. Last year alone, Massapequa Volleyball proudly raised approximately $10,000, bringing it to a total of close to $55,000 over the years.

Join in supporting the girls as they play against Long Beach, beginning with junior varisty at 4:15 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.