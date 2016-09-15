The Town of Oyster Bay will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets on Saturday, Sept.17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Town Councilwoman Michele M. Johnson. The clinic, which is conducted in conjunction with the Nassau County Department of Health and the Long Island Veterinary Medical Association, will be held at the Town Animal Shelter located on 150 Miller Place, Syosset.

“Members of the Long Island Veterinary Medical Association are volunteering their time to partner with the town in sponsoring a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets,” said Johnson. “This rabies clinic is free of charge and will provide residents with the chance to get important inoculations for their pets.”

By law, all dogs in Nassau County must be licensed and inoculated against rabies. While the license law does not extend to cats or ferrets, state law does require that they be vaccinated against rabies.

Johnson noted that it is recommended for dogs, cats and ferrets older than 4 months to receive their first two shots one year apart and additional booster shots every three years after. Dogs must be on leashes when inside the clinic and cats and ferrets must be in enclosed carriers. Personnel from the town’s Animal Shelter will be on hand to help with the large number of animals expected in addition to assisting residents interested in adopting a dog or cat.

The clinic will also be offering to microchip pets for $25. Microchips carry a unique identification number for a pet so if they ever get lost they can be taken to a vet clinic or animal shelter where they will be scanned for the unique microchip ID number. No reservations are necessary for the clinic.

“I encourage pet owners to bring their dog, cat or ferret to the vaccination clinic on Sept. 17 so they can give their pets a free vaccination against rabies and more importantly, the gift of a clean bill of health,” said Johnson, adding that voluntary donations to the Long Island Veterinary Medical Association’s Animal Health Fund are gratefully accepted and go a long way towards keeping pets happy and healthy.

For more information, contact the town’s Animal Shelter at 516-677-5784 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com.