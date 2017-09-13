For The Love Of Locks

New salon opens on Park Boulevard

Long hair, don’t care. Short hair, don’t care. Whatever the style, Denise & Company Salon is there to create. Denise Tristano is the owner of the salon, a new business located at 1012 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park. Since opening in July, the beauty business has boomed with a bevy of customers looking for a fresh haircut, style or just an hour or so to themselves for a little pampering and good conversation.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I was in high school, but I always loved art,” said Tristano, who took a cosmetology class at the request of her friend and fell in love with it. “I was actually good at it. I learned fast and I found that hairdressing was a form of art for me and I just went from there.”

Licensed since she was 17, Tristano worked in a barbershop, which she said was a “great stepping stone for haircutting,” until she wanted to get into coloring. An expansion of her craft led her to work at Luciano’s for 25 years, allowing her the creative freedom to keep growing.

“I took in everything I learned and I adore all aspects of hair cutting, but I always wanted to own my own hair salon,” said Tristano, who went to college and took small business management classes. “Then I got married, then divorced and was a single mom. It never seemed to be the right time and I realized it was now or never.”

1 of 5

Perfecting her craft for the past 35 years, Tristano decided it was time for a place of her own. She purchased the storefront on Park Boulevard and didn’t have to lift a finger for renovations. All she had to do was put her own personal touches into her new business, clean it up and make it what she always wanted.

“I closed on the building on July 5 and we officially opened the next day; there was no time in between,” she said. “I had my family as my little worker crew. We were here until midnight the night before, cleaning and getting everything ready.”

Tristano’s support crew includes her parents, son, boyfriend Charlie, sister and her friends. She said the reason her salon is called Denise & Company Salon is because “company” is her family, her friends and her clients.

“I’m not doing this by myself,” she said through teary eyes. “I’m so thankful for everyone in my life. In the salon it’s me and three other stylists, including Mary Panache, who has been in this store for 43 years, and Sun, who has been here for nine.”

Tristano is looking to hire nail technicians for manicures and pedicures as well as a specialist for facials and waxing. In terms of products, the salon carries Paul Mitchell, Moroccan Oil and Joico products as well as fan favorites from different places.

“I want to stay on top of the latest trends and styles,” she said. “I have educators coming in and the girls here are getting an education that they haven’t gotten in years.”

Like any new business, Denise & Company Salon is offering specials to new clients, who will receive a 15 percent discount on a service. She hopes to have a loyalty program for clients as well as participate in several charities year round.

“I participated in the Massapequa Park Street Fair and we got a great response,” she said, adding that she is open to any kind of event to bring the community together. “I’m all about paying it forward and the Massapequa community has been awesome; my landlords are the Massapequa Park Veterans Association and they’ve been great.”

Social media and word of mouth is how Tristano is garnering word for her new business. She treats her clients like family and customers can expect to see coffee and bagels on Saturday mornings as well as great conversation and a serene escape from their everyday life.

“I appreciate every single person that walks in my door and I will always show them that,” she said.

For hours and prices, call 516-541-5511 or visit www.deniseandcompanysalon.com.