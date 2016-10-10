Assemblyman Saladino assists the American Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 88 members with annual Flag Retirement Ceremony. The event honors the tradition of officially retiring flags no longer suitable for display and respectfully disposing of them properly. The event was held on Oct. 1, at Town of Oyster Bay, Bayside Beach near the 9/11 Memorial. Also attending (top left) were Nassau Legislator James Kennedy, Senator Michael Venditto and (center) Legislator Dennis Dunne pictured alongside AMVET S Members.