First Day Fun

Teachers and staff in the Massapequa School District were welcomed b ack to school with a healthy dose of laughter and positive energy as motivational speaker Sam Glenn took to the stage during Superintendent’s Conference Day on Sept. 1. Glenn’s boisterous, comedic style entertained the crowd while driving home the powerful message of putting one’s attitude in a positive place and building one’s “humor muscle.”

Standing before a painting of a tree he created called Roots to Success, Glenn shared stories to illustrate how to rise above negativity in building a path to success.

“When you get better, education gets better,” he said. “Your attitude is your message.”

Superintendent Lucille Iconis opened the day’s presentation by building on her theme of a “growth mindset” with the book, The Energy Bus by Jon Gordon. She then announced two recognitions that she attributes to that mindset. For the first time, Massapequa High School has made Newsweek’s list of America’s Top 500 Public High Schools. Massapequa ranked at 401 and was one of 21 public high schools on Long Island to make the list.

Iconis was equally delighted to share that Massapequa was awarded the NYSSMA Presidential Citation Award, the highest distinction bestowed upon a music education program. Punctuating that achievement was a performance by All-State musicians Courtney Conkling and Mackenzie Conkling who played an original piece by Brown University music student Joshua Gaines called “June 30th.” They were accompanied by longtime Massapequa music department volunteer Nancy Deutsch.

Iconis introduced the board of education, her central office team, new administrators and administrators that have moved into different positions. She also expressed excitement about the new elementary foreign language program, Maker Spaces, the College Board Capstone program and providing sixth-graders greater opportunities when Berner Middle School is reconfigured in 2017.

Also taking the podium were Board of Education president Maryanne Fisher who thanked teachers for “guiding students on a path that prepares students for college and careers” and wished them another successful year. Massapequa Federation of Teachers president Tomia Smith urged her colleagues to “look for individuality in students and find it in yourselves,” and PTA Council President Allyson Prystupa shared a poem about making a difference. The day continued with mandated emergency management safety training and faculty meetings.