Fairfield Seeks Best Speller

By Massapequa Public Schools -
Bedraggled, laburnums and tortoise were just some of the words on the Scripps National Spelling Bee study list that sixth-graders at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District received.

Students in first- through sixth-grade are participating in classroom spelling bees, with each class winner receiving a certificate and each grade winner earning a trophy. The fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade winners will then come together for a “Spell Off,” and the winner will represent Fairfield at the regional competition in February at Hofstra University.

Vanessa Canning, a sixth-grade teacher at Fairfield Elementary School in Massapequa, was joined by students who received their study lists for the upcoming spelling bee.

