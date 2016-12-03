Fairfield Seeks Best Speller

Bedraggled, laburnums and tortoise were just some of the words on the Scripps National Spelling Bee study list that sixth-graders at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District received.

Students in first- through sixth-grade are participating in classroom spelling bees, with each class winner receiving a certificate and each grade winner earning a trophy. The fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade winners will then come together for a “Spell Off,” and the winner will represent Fairfield at the regional competition in February at Hofstra University.