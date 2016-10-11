Expert Urges Internet Safety At Berner

The Internet is a valuable tool, and the Massapequa School District wants its students to use it correctly. Berner Middle School held an Internet safety program for seventh-graders on Sept. 28, with Officer Sharon Galvin of the Nassau County Police Department.

Officer Galvin, a 30-year member of law enforcement, offered students several tips to say safe online, telling them not to communicate with strangers and not to post personal information on social media. She also cited the severe consequences that teenagers could face for harassing others through the Internet, texting or video gaming, known as cyberbullying. Officer Galvin noted that both schools and the police take these issues very seriously and children who feel they are being bullied or know of another student being bullied should tell an adult.

“The message that she provides is always well received and always on target,” said Principal Jason Esposito. “The kids leave with a greater sense of awareness about what cyber responsibility is.”

Health teacher Denise Robertson organized the program, as well as paren t presentation that night. Students and their parents were encouraged to talk to each other at home about online responsibility.

Through Berner’s BRAVE program—Bullying Reduction Anti-Violence Education—follow-up discussions will be held in classes with the school social worker about the importance being an “Upstander,” which is someone who stands up against bullying.

School officials noted the importance of internet safety now that all students in seventh grade and up have district-issued Chromebooks.