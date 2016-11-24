Excellence In ELA

Four educators in the Massapequa School District were recently honored by the New York State English Council at the organization’s annual fall conference. The awa rd recipients were Superintendent Lucille Iconis and teachers Maryann Cockerill, Kristin Petersen and Jennifer Rabie. The high school’s media studies program was also recognized.

Iconis was one of five administrators from across the state to receive an Educator of Excellence award. She has worked in the district for 17 years, serving as principal of East Lake Elementary School and assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction before becoming superintendent in 2013. She began her educational career as an elementary teacher and reading specialist.

During her tenure in the district, Iconis has championed a balanced literacy approach for reading and writing instruction by implementing numerous programs and introducing literacy coaches to the district.

“Receiving the New York State English Council’s Educator of Excellence award for Administration is a true honor,” said Iconis. “My professional life has been dedicated to the education of all students, particularly in the area of literacy development, thereby making this recognition even more meaningful.”

Cockerill was one of three elementary school teachers from the state to earn Educator of Excellence. She has taught in the district since 1987 and is currently a first-grade teacher at East Lake Elementary School. Her principal, Thomas McKillop, described her as a pioneer in literacy instruction for introducing leveled libraries, guided reading groups, writing conferences with students and literacy centers before those were standard practices. She has served as a balanced literacy trainer in Massapequa and other districts.

“I believe that my work is, first and foremost, a reflection of my love for the children I teach,” said Cockerill. “I truly enjoy interacting with my students and watching them grow, and I am passionate about giving them the best foundation and early educational experience that I can.”

Kristin Petersen and Jennifer Rabie, English teachers at Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus, were among four pairs of educators in the state to be named Collaborators of Excellence. They are co-teaching partners in a ninth-grade English integrated course, with Petersen serving as English teacher and Rabie providing special education support.

Together, they have created collaborative lessons that are rigorous and engaging to all learners and foster a positive and supportive classroom experience.

The Massapequa High School’s media studies program was also recognized as a Program of Excellence winner. Teachers from the program representing the school at the conference were Elyn Coyle, Laura Martingano, Brian Merges and Nichole Schnabel.