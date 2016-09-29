Events 9/28 – 10/7

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Pioneers of Television Comedy: Lucille Ball

The Bar Harbour library will host a lecture by Ira Epstein titled “P ioneers of Television Comedy: Lucille Ball,” at 2 p.m. The lecture will highlight some of the funniest moments of Ball’s pioneering television show, I Love Lucy, as well as discuss and analyze her comedic techniques. A question and ans wer period will follow.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Willing Hearts, Helpful Hands

The Bar Harbour library will host a lecture sponsored by Parker Jewish Institute at 2 p.m. The lecture will highlight free assistance available to family caregivers of someone with Alzheimer’s Disease or Dementia. Volunteer opportunities are available to help caregivers in the community. Preregistration is requested but not required.

Barnes & Noble Weekly Storytime

Come to Barnes & Noble for storytime. Listen to a story and enjoy making crafts afterward. Located at 5224 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park. From 11:30 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. For more information, call 516-541-1456.

Friday, Sept. 30

Conversational Spanish

Learn conversational Spanish in the Bar Harbour children’s room from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Halloween themed Fairy Garden Workshop

Come to Starkie Brothers Garden Center and create your very own Halloween-themed Fairy Garden. Garden includes beautiful mini foliage plants and fun miniatures to decorate with. Kids will also enjoy a fun scavenger hunt throughout the store. From 8 am. to 6 p.m. located at Starkie Brothers Garden Center, 721 Main St., Farmingdale. Ages 3 to 14; $20 plus tax per child. To make a reservation or for more information, call 516-293-7148.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Wildlife Presentation

An Evening with Wildlife, a program with live animals (including birds of prey) will be presented at the South Shore Audubon Society Meeting. Dennis Fleury and Isabel Fernandes, co-directors of Tackapausha Museum and Preserve, will present and discuss some of the museum animals at the meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd. For this program, South Shore Audubon particularly welcomes children with their parents. For more information about the meeting or South Shore Audubon, visit www.ssaudubon.org or call 516-208-6374.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Blood Drive

Come donate blood from 2 to 8 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church of Levittown, 474 Wantagh Ave., Levittown in Miles Hall. Call 516-731-3808 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Movie: A Hologram for the King

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie A Hologram for the King. Cultures collide when an American businessman (Tom Hanks) is sent to Saudi Arabia to close what he hopes will be the deal of a lifetime. Baffled by local customs and stymied by an opaque bureaucracy, he eventually finds his footing with the help of a wise-cracking taxi driver (Alexander Black) and a beautiful Saudi doctor (Sarita Choudhury). (2016; R, 1 hr 40 mins).

Friday, Oct. 7

Let’s Talk

Let’s Talk Senior Discussion Group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Upcoming

Fall Festival and Quilt Making Contest

The 10th annual fall festival will occur on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plainedge Public Library. Families can come and enjoy games, prizes, crafts, a petting zoo and the Family Quilt Making Contest where quilt squares will be displayed and judged. Fall Festival tickets are available from the Children’s Services Staff starting Monday, Oct. 17. A ticket will be the ballot to vote for favorite quilt squares. One vote per ticket holder. Sign up is currently open and ends Oct. 14. For more information about the Family Quilt Making Contest and/or the Fall Festival, contact the Children’s Services Staff at 516-735-4133, ext. 12 or ext. 13.

Ongoing

Farmers Market

Enjoy the large selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, olive oils, seafoods, wines, baked goods, spices, dessert sauces and more at the Seaford Railroad Station. From 7 a.m. to noon at 1933 Jackson Ave., Seaford. The market runs on Saturdays through Nov. 18. Call 631-323-3653 for info.

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade 6 and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. There will also be an opportunity to volunteer for Plainedge Public Library’s Fall Festival to be held on Nov. 8. Application packets, including Fall Festival sign-up, will be available from the Children’s Services Staff. You may contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.