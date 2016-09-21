Events 9/21 – 9/29

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Massapequa Park Garden Club

Old Farmers’ Tales, Tips and Tricks is the title of a talk to be given by Pat Sayers at the next Massapequa Park Garden Club meeting. The public is welcome to attend. The program will begin at 8:30 p.m., following the club’s general meeting in the downstairs meeting room at Massapequa Park Village Hall, 151 Front St., Massapequa Park. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Mary Ann Elliott at 516-798-5861.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Learn About Water Pollution

Learn about Long Island water pollution issues such as the polluted plume generated from the former Grumman property continuing to threaten underground water supply and school water quality as it relates to plumbing and water fountains. Learn how to protect families and future generations as well as preserving Long Island’s fishing industry. Speakers Matthew Rizzo of Grassroots Environmental Education and Claudia Borecky of Clean Air Water Soil (CAWS) and president of the North Merrick Civic Association will be on hand to chat. Freeport Memorial Library, 114 West Merrick Rd., Freeport from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Movie: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. In the years since fans first fell for Toula (Nia Vardalos) and Ian (John Corbett), they have raised a headstrong daughter while trying to keep the spark alive. But just as they think they’re balancing an independent teen, aging parents and the rest of the irrepressible clan, the reveal of a shocking secret will bring the three generations of this family closer than ever as they plan a bigger, fatter and Greeker wedding. (2016; PG-13, 1 hr 30 mins).

Friday, Sept. 23

Conversational Spanish

Learn conversational Spanish in the Bar Harbour children’s room from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer

St. Jude supporters throughout the Long Island community will gather at Westfield Sunrise in Massapequa to participate in this family-friendly walk/run to raise funds and awareness for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Race registration begins at 7 a.m. and a welcome begins at 7:45 a.m. The walk/run kicks off at 8 a.m. Registration, which features a scenic 5K, kid-friendly activities, local vendors, and live entertainment, is $10 for adults and children ages 6 and up. To make a donation, volunteer or register, visit stjude.org/walkrun.

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Sunday, Sept. 25

The Precisions In Concert

The Bar Harbour library will be hosting a great oldies concert with The Precisions at 1 p.m. Join for a great show with everything from doo-wop to the Beatles, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s rock and roll brought to you with the style that only The Precisions can deliver.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

National Voter Registration Day

The League of Women Voters of East Nassau is sponsoring voter registration at the Bar Habour library from 3 to 6 p.m. Be sure to register. Absentee ballots will be available. For more information, call Barbara Epstein at 516-221-9148 or Lucille S. 516-221-4107.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Pioneers of Television Comedy: Lucille Ball

The Bar Harbour library will host a lecture by Ira Epstein titled “Pioneers o f Television Comedy: Lucille Ball,” at 2 p.m. The lecture will highlight some of the funniest moments of Ball’s pioneering television show, I Love Lucy, as well as discuss and analyze her comedic techniques. A question and answer period will follow.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Willing Hearts, Helpful Hands

The Bar Harbour library will host a lecture sponsored by Parker Jewish Institute at 2 p.m. The lecture will highlight free assistance available to family caregivers of someone with Alzheimer’s Disease or Dementia. Volunteer opportunities are available to help caregivers in the community. Preregistration is requested but not required.

Ongoing

Farmers Market

Enjoy the large selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, olive oils, seafoods, wines, baked goods, spices, dessert sauces and more at the Seaford Railroad Station. From 7 a.m. to noon at 1933 Jackson Ave., Seaford. The market runs on Saturdays through Nov. 18. Call 631-323-3653 for info.