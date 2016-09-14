Events 9/14 – 9/24

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Blood Drive

The Bar Harbour auditorium will host a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Barnes & Noble Weekly Storytime

Come to Barnes & Noble for storytime. Listen to a story and enjoy making crafts afterward. From 11:30 a.m. to noon at 5224 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park.

Friday, Sept. 16

Conversational Spanish

Learn conversational Spanish in the Bar Harbour children’s room from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Central Avenue Chefs

If you love to cook and trying new recipes sounds exciting, come check out the Central Avenue Chefs—the library’s premier cooking club. Swap recipes and ideas, and discuss the newest cookbooks. This month’s meeting will focus on quick easy recipes, perfect for hectic school nights. From 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Central Avenue children’s room. Call Gary Mannino 516-798-4607 ext. 6305 or email gmannino@massapequa

library.org for more information.

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Beach Cleanup at Jones Beach

New York State Senator Michael Venditto, in partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, is hosting a Beach Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jones Beach State Park West End 2. The event is part of the 31st annual New York State Beach Cleanup and residents of all ages are welcome to participate and rubber gloves and garbage bags will be provided. All participants are required to fill out a volunteer service agreement. Volunteers will not have to pay the parking fee and community service hours will be granted upon request. Call 516-882-0630 for more info rmation.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Musical Performance

The Bar Harbour library will host a musical performance by Neal Stuart and the Empire State at 1 p.m. An exciting, all-star collaboration of veteran musicians from the 1960s through the 1990s, Neal Stuart and the Empire State have come together to pay tribute to the breadth and depth of the music of the late, great. Johnny Maestro, who provided the soundtrack of a generation.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Massapequa Park Garden Club

Old Farmers’ Tales, Tips and Tricks is the title of a talk to be given by Pat Sayers at the next Massapequa Park Garden Club meeting. The public is welcome to attend. The program will begin at 8:30 p.m., following the club’s general meeting in the downstairs meeting room at Massapequa Park Village Hall, 151 Front St., Massapequa Park. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Mary Ann Elliott at 516-798-5861.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Learn About Water Pollution

Learn about Long Island water pollution issues such as the polluted plume generated from the former Grumman property continuing to threaten underground water supply and school water quality as it relates to plumbing and water fountains. Learn how to protect families and future generations as well as preserving Long Island’s fishing industry. Speakers Matthew Rizzo pf Grassroots Environmental Education and Claudia Borecky of Clean Air Water Soil (CAWS) and president of the North Merrick Civic Association will be on hand to chat. Freeport Memorial Library, 114 West Merrick Rd., Freeport from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Movie: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie My Big Fat reek Wedding 2. In the years since fans first fell for Toula (Nia Vardalos) and Ian (John Corbett), they have raised a headstrong daughter while trying t o keep the spark alive. But just as they think they’re balancing an independent teen, aging parents and the rest of the irrepressible clan, the reveal of a shocking secret will bring the three generations of this family closer than ever as they plan a bigger, fatter and Greeker wedding. (2016; PG-13, 1 hr 30 mins).

Saturday, Sept. 24

St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer

St. Jude supporters throughout the Long Island community will gather at Westfield Sunrise in Massapequa to participate in this family-friendly walk/run to raise funds and awareness for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Race registration begins at 7 a.m. and a welcome begins at 7:45 a.m. The walk/run kicks off at 8 a.m. Registration, which features a scenic 5K, kid-friendly activities, local vendors, and live entertainment, is $10 for adults and children ages 6 and up. To make a donation, volunteer or register, visit stjude.org/walkrun.

Ongoing

Farmers Market

Enjoy the large selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, olive oils, seafoods, wines, baked goods, spices, dessert sauces and more at the Seaford Railroad Station. From 7 a.m. to noon at 1933 Jackson Ave., Seaford. The market runs on Saturdays through Nov. 18. Call 631-323-3653 for info.