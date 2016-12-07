Events 12/7 – 12/17

Thursday, Dec. 8

Barnes & Noble Weekly Storytime

Come to Barnes & Noble for storytime. Listen to a story and enjoy making crafts afterward. Located at 5224 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park. From 11:30 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. For more information, call 516-541-1456.

Friday, Dec. 9

Eddie Costello’s Antique Appraisal

Eddie Costello’s Trash or Treasure Antique Appraisal show. The first 40 people to register will get a free verbal appraisal for one item. Must register. From 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Conversational Spanish

Learn conversational Spanish in the Bar Harbour children’s room from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Film and Holiday Party

Citizens’ Climate Lobby Queens/Nassau Chapter will host a film showing and holiday party at the Massapequa Bar Harbor library from 1 to 3 p.m. National Geographic’s Years of Living Dangerously, in which actor Bradley Whitford covers advocacy work in Washington, D.C., will be shown, followed by a short presentation. Light refreshments will be served.

Harmonica Club Holiday Concert

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Monday, Dec. 12

Scrabble

Come in and enjoy a game of Scrabble in the Bar Harbour meeting room from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No registration required.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Contemporary Book Club

Discuss Family Jewels by Stuart Woods from 12:30 to 3 p.m. in the Bar Harbour children’s room.

AARP Defensive Driving

Lower your insurance. Fee is $20 for AARP members; $25 for non-members. Payment is by check or money order made out to AARP. Class size is limited. Register at the reference desk at either the Bar Harbour or Central Avenue building. From 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bar Harbour auditorium. Call the reference department at 516-799-0770.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Mikhail Baryshnikov

Mikhail Baryshnikov: Portrait of the Artist will be presented by Marilyn Carminio from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Movie: Café Society

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie Café Society. Set in the 1930s, Woody Allen’s bittersweet romance follows Bronx-born Bobby Dorfman (Jesse Eisenberg) to Hollywood, where he falls in love, and back to New York, where he is swept up in the vibrant world of high society nightclub life. With Café Society, Woody Allen conjures up a 1930s world that has passed to tell a deeply romantic tale of dreams that never die. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Blake Lively and Steve Carell.

Live Evergreen and Candle Centerpiece Workshop

Create an outstanding arrangement for your dining table using five different types of needled evergreens, two types of broad-leaved evergreens, silk poinsettias (choice of colors), with seasonally appropriate embellishments such as dried orange slices, candy canes, glitter, ribbons, etc. Limit 20. $15 nonrefundable (unless your seat is replaced) registration fee due at sign up. At 6:30 p.m. at the Plainedge Public Library. Must register.

Friday, Dec. 16

Advent Lesson and Carols

St. Rose of Lima Parish invites the public to its Advent Lessons and Carols from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 2 Bayview Ave., Massapequa. The Parish Choir, Youth Chorale and Bell Choir as wel as the orchestra will perform. There will be a wine and cheese reception following the concert. Free-will offering. For more information, contact director of music John Buckel at 516-798-4992.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Holiday Party for Children

A live animal program, crafts and refreshments will be at the South Shore Audubon Society’s holiday party for children at the Tackapausha Museum and Preserve on Washington Avenue in Seaford beginning at 1 p.m. Crafts will include nature related items and feeders for birds. For this special museum event, admission is $5 per person. For more information, contact the museum at 516-571-7443.



Central Avenue Chefs

If you love to cook and trying new recipes sounds exciting, come check out the Central Avenue Chefs, the library’s cooking club. Close out the year with the Central Avenue Chefs’ first Cookie Swap. You will also learn how to make a fun holiday dessert. If you would like to participate in the cookie swap, bring in three dozen of your favorite holiday cookies. Store bought accepted. From 3 to 4 p.m. in the Central Avenue children’s room.

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade six and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. Contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.