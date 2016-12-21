Events 12/21 – 1/4

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Beginners/Advanced Beginners Knitting

Learn how to knit. From 7 to 8:45 p.m. in the Bar Harbour children’s room.

Friday, Dec. 23

Let’s Talk

Let’s Talk Senior Discussion Group will meet in the Bar Harbour auditorium from 1 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24



Library Closed

Both locations of the Massapequa Public Library are closed through Dec. 26.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah

Monday, Dec. 26

Holiday Recess: Schools Closed

Plainedge Public Schools and Massapequa Public Schools are closed through Jan. 2

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Mah Jongg

Come in and enjoy a game of Mah Jongg from noon to 9 p.m. in the Bar Harbour meeting room. No registration required.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Family Movie Matinée

Watch Finding Dory at the Bar Harbour auditorium from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are necessary and are available in both buildings. Snacks provided.

Walk-In PlayDoh Playtime

For all ages. No online registration required. Stop by the Plainedge Library’s community room downstairs to do have some fun with PlayDoh. From 10 a.m. to noon in the community room.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Barnes & Noble Weekly Storytime

Come to Barnes & Noble for storytime. Listen to a story and enjoy making crafts afterward. Located at 5224 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park. From 11:30 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. For more information, call 516-541-1456.

Friday, Dec. 30

Let’s Talk

Let’s Talk Senior Discussion Group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Snowman on the Beach Mosaic

Using mixed media, make a snowman out of glue, paint, sand and crystals. From 1 to 2 p.m. in the Bar Harbour children’s room. Must register. Grades 1-6.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Happy New Year

Library Closed

Both locations of the Massapequa Public Library are closed through Jan. 2.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

AARP Defensive Driving

Lower your insurance rate. Fee is $20 for AARP members; $25 for nonmembers. Payment is by check or money order made out to AARP. A separate check must be submitted for each person taking the class. Class size is limited. Register at the reference desk at either the Bar Harbour or Central Avenue building. From 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bar Harbour Auditorium.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Medicaid Enrollment for the Aged and Disabled

From 4 to 8 p.m. in the Central Avenue children’s room.

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade six and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. Contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.