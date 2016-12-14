Events 12/14 – 12/23

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Mikhail Baryshnikov

Mikhail Baryshnikov: Portrait of the Artist will be presented by Marilyn Carminio from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Movie: Café Society



The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie Café Society. Set in the 1930s, Woody Allen’s bitte rsweet romance follows Bronx-born Bobby Dorfman (Jesse Eisenberg) to Hollywood, where he falls in love, and back to New York, where he is swept up in the vibrant world of high society nightclub life. With Café Society, Woody Allen conjures up a 1930s world that has passed to tell a deeply romantic tale of dreams that never die. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Blake Lively and Steve Carell.

Live Evergreen and Candle Centerpiece Workshop

Create an outstanding arrangement for your dining table using five different types of needled evergreens, two types of broad-leaved evergreens, silk poinsettias (choice of colors), with seasonally appropriate embellishments such as dried orange slices, candy canes, glitter, ribbons, etc. Limit 20. $15 nonrefundable (unless your seat is replaced) registration fee due at sign up. At 6:30 p.m. at the Plainedge Public Library. Must register.

Friday, Dec. 16

Advent Lesson and Carols

St. Rose of Lima Parish invites the public to its Advent Lessons and Carols from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 2 Bayview Ave., Massapequa. The Parish Choir, Youth Chorale and Bell Choir as well as the orchestra will perform. There will be a wine and cheese reception following the concert. Free-will offering. For more information, contact director of music John Buckel at 516-798-4992.



Book Discussion

Come discuss the book This is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper with leader Harriet Klein at the Plainedge Public Library at 2 p.m. The death of Judd Foxman’s father marks the first time that the entire Foxman clan has congregated in years. There is, however, one conspicuous absence: Judd’s wife, Jen, whose affair with his radio-shock-jock boss has recently become painfully public. Simultaneously mourning the demise of his father and his marriage, Judd joins his dysfunctional family as they reluctantly sit shiva and spend seven days and nights under the same roof. The week quickly spins out of control as longstanding grudges resurface, secrets are revealed and old passions are reawakened.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Holiday Party for Children

A live animal program, crafts and refreshments will be at the South Shore Audubon Society’s holiday party for children at the Tackapausha Museum and Preserve on Washington Avenue in Seaford beginning at 1 p.m. Crafts will include nature related items and feeders for birds. For this special museum event, admission is $5 per person. For more information, contact the museum at 516-571-7443.

Central Avenue Chefs

If you love to cook and trying new recipes sounds exciting, come check out the Central Avenue Chefs, the library’s cooking club. Close out the year with the Central Avenue Chefs’ first Cookie Swap. You will also learn how to make a fun holiday dessert. If you would like to participate in the cookie swap, bring in three dozen of your favorite holiday cookies. Store bought accepted. From 3 to 4 p.m. in the Central Avenue children’s room.

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Breakfast With Santa At George Martin’s Burger Bar

George Martin’s Burger Bar is celebrating the season and hosting breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon. Reservations are required for all size parties and guests are e ncouraged to bring a camera to capture special moments with the man himself. Prix fixe menus will be available for adults and kids. George Martin’s Burger Bar is located at 4902 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park. For more information, visit www.gmburgerbar.com.

Monday, Dec. 19

Scrabble

Come in and enjoy a game of Scrabble in the Bar Harbour meeting room from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No registration required.

Friday, Dec. 23

Let’s Talk

Let’s Talk Senior Discussion Group will meet in the Bar Harbour auditorium from 1 to 3 p.m.

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade six and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. Contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.