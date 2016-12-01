Events 12/1 – 12/9

Thursday, Dec. 1

Movie: Genius (PG-13)

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie Genius, a drama about the complex friendship and transformative professional relationship between Scribner book editor Maxwell Perkins (who discovered F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway) and author Thomas Wolfe. Starring Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Laura Linney.

Friday, Dec. 2

Maria Regina Christmas Craft Fair

Come to Maria Regina Church for the annual Christmas Craft Fair where more than 90 vendors will sell crafts, food and refreshments. From 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. Maria Regina Church is located at 4045 Jerusalem Ave., Seaford.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christmas Market

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will host a Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homemade crafts, holiday gift baskets, Christmas greens, a cookie walk and grandmother’s attic. Lunch will be available at Café Noel, which will serve homemade soups, chili, pulled pork and meatball sandwiches. Our Redeemer is located at 2025 Washington Ave., Seaford.

Christmas Fair

St. William the Abbot will be celebrating its 40th annual Christmas Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4. More than 60 artisans, as well as hot and cold food, evergreen wreaths, baked goods and Santa Claus, will be there. St. William the Abbot is located at 2001 Jackson Ave., Seaford.

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Holiday Jazz with the Paul Joseph Trio

Come to the Plainedge Public Library at 2 p.m. in the community room for an enjoyable afternoon of holiday music. Paul Joseph and his jazz trio will perform inspiring instrumental jazz renditions of secular and sacred favorites of different faiths such as “Let it Snow,” “S’vivon,” “O Holy Night” and many others.

Monday, Dec. 5

Scrabble

Come in and enjoy a game of Scrabble in the Bar Harbour meeting

room from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No registration required.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

The Mommy Reboot: A Self Care Workshop For Moms

With the busy lives adults lead, sometimes it’s us that need the time out. This class uses the power of meditation, visualization, and positive thinking to help Mom reboot and reenergize. Bring a yoga mat and an open mind. Must register. Adults only. From 7 to 8 p.m. in the Plainedge Public Library community room.

Friday, Dec. 9

Eddie Costello’s Antique Appraisal

Eddie Costello’s Trash or Treasure Antique Appraisal show. The first 40 people to register will get a free verbal appraisal for one item. Must register. From 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade six and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. Contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.