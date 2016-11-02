Events 11/3 to 11/11

Thursday, Nov. 3

Barnes & Noble Weekly Storytime

Come to Barnes & Noble for storytime. Listen to a story and enjoy making crafts afterward. Located at 5224 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park. From 11:30 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. For more information, call 516-541-1456.

Movie: Money Monster

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie Money Monster. Lee Gates is a bombastic TV personality whose popular financial network show has made him the money wiz of Wall Street. But after he hawks a high tech stock that mysteriously crashes, an irate investor takes Gates, his crew, and his ace producer Patty Fenn hostage live on air. Starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. (2016; R, 1 hr 40 mins).

Saturday, Nov. 5

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

AARP Defensive Driving

Fee is $20 for AARP members; $25 for non-members. Payment is by check or money order made out to AARP. Class size is limited. Register at the reference desk at the Bar Harbour or Central Avenue building or call 516-799-0770. From 9 a.m to 4:15 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Advanced Beginners Bridge

Learn about bridge with Ann Bass. Pre-registration required. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bar Harbour children’s room.

Monday, Nov. 7

Free Blood Pressure Readings

Free blood pressure readings courtesy of St. Joseph Hospital will take place at the Bar Harbour Library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Election Day

Massapequa and Plainedge students do not report for school.

Fall Festival

The 10th annual fall festival will take place at the Plainedge Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can come and enjoy games, prizes, crafts, petting zoo and the Family Quilt Making Contest where quilt squares will be displayed and judged.

Contemporary Book Discussion Group

Come discuss The Rainbow Comes and Goes by Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. at the Bar Harbour Library. Light refreshments will be served.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Friends of the Massapequa Preserve

Meeting of the Friends of the Massapequa Preserve at 7:30 p.m. in the Bar Harbour Library. All are welcome to attend.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day

Schools and libraries are closed.

Ongoing

Farmers Market

Enjoy the large selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, seafoods, wines, baked goods, spices and more at the Seaford Railroad Station. From 7 a.m. to noon at 1933 Jackson Ave., Seaford. The market runs on Saturdays through Nov. 18. Call 631-323-3653.

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade six and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. Contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.