Events 11/23 – 12/3

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Pequa Pickers

Do you love collecting rare odds and ends? Have you ever wanted to show your treasures off to other collectors? Now you can. Come join the Pequa Pickers at Central Avenue. Bring in a few of your favorite items. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Central Avenue children’s room.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving

Schools and libraries are closed

Massapequa’s 2016 Turkey Trot

The Massapequa Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot is a community driven event designed to raise money to fight cancer. Through the efforts of the Turkey Trot’s main benefactor, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the race has raised thousands of dollars since it’s inception in 2010 to combat blood cancers. All proceeds from the event are given to the LLS. At John J. Burns Park at 8:45 a.m. The Fun Run is $10 while the 5K Run is $28 if registered by Nov. 23 and $35 day of race.

Friday, Nov. 25

Black Friday

Remember to shop locally this Black Friday.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Massapequa Park’s 2016 Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting

Come and gather around Village Square for the annual Christmas tree and menorah lighting. There will be entertainment at the showmobile by the Massapequa High School cheerleaders and kickline. Remember to be on the lookout for Santa, who arrives in his magical sleigh. Begins at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The Grace Church Tree Lighting will take place at 5 p.m. and activities will occur from 3 to 6 p.m. Listen to the beautiful voices of the Grace Church Adult Choir, The Grace Early Childhood Choir, and the St. Rose of Lima Choir. Spend time with your family sipping hot apple cider, hot chocolate, or munching at Mrs. Claus’ Cookie Bar. There will be a Christkindl Market, featuring Berry, Merry Christmas Jams & Jellies, Deck the Halls Crafts & Woodworking, Happy Holly Days Fresh Wreaths, and St. Nick’s Wurst Haus’ Bratwurst, sausage, and hotdogs. Bring a camera for a picture with Santa. Grace Episcopal Church and Day School is located on Merrick Road and Cedar Shore Drive in Massapequa.

Monday, Nov. 28

Meeting

The Massapequa Branch of American University Women will hold its general meeting at the Bar Harbor Library 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Dr. Joy Buscemi, a clinical nutritionist. All are welcome to attend. Contact Lucy Fois at lucy944@aol.com for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Parent Talk Series: Early Intervention

Geared for parents of children 18 months to 5 years of age, this parenting education series by instructor, Donna Salerno, introduces a new parenting topic each week. Young children who attend with their parents can play while their parents talk and ask questions. There will be a short presentation about each topic and resources available. Must register. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Plainedge Public Library community room.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Movie: Genius (PG-13)

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie Genius, a drama about the complex friendship and transformative professional relationship between Scribner book editor Maxwell Perkins (who discovered F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway) and author Thomas Wolfe. Starring Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Laura Linney.

Friday, Dec. 2

Maria Regina Christmas Craft Fair

Come to Maria Regina Church for the annual Christmas Craft Fair where more than 90 vendors will sells crafts, food and refreshments. From 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. Maria Regina Church is located at 4045 Jerusalem Ave., Seaford.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christmas Market

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will host a Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homemade crafts, holiday gift baskets, Christmas greens, a cookie walk and grandmother’s attic. Lunch will be available at Café Noel, which will serve homemade soups, chili, pulled pork and meatball sandwiches. Our Redeemer is located at 2025 Washington Ave., Seaford.

Christmas Fair

St. William the Abbot will be celebrating its 40th annual Christmas Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4. More than 60 artisans, as well as hot and cold food, evergreen wreaths, baked goods and Santa Claus, will be there. St. William the Abbot is located at 2001 Jackson Ave., Seaford.

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade six and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. Contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.