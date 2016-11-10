Events 11/10 – 11/18

Thursday, Nov. 10

Friends of the Massapequa Preserve

Meeting of the Friends of the Massapequa Preserve at 7:30 p.m. in the Bar Harbour Library. All are welcome to attend.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day

Schools and libraries are closed.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Central Avenue Chefs

If you love to cook and trying new recipes sounds exciting, come check out the Central Avenue Chefs, the library’s premier cooking club. Join us as we share our favorite Thanksgiving recipes, and trade tips and tricks for preparing the best turkey ever. Contact Gary Mannino at 516-798-4607 ext. 6305 or gmannino@massapequa

library.org to reserve a spot.

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Monday, Nov. 14

Board of Trustees Meeting

The Board of Trustees of the Massapequa Library will hold its monthly board meeting at 7:45 p.m. at the Bar Harbour location.

Scrabble

Come in and enjoy a game of Scrabble in the Bar Harbour meeting room from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No registration required.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Literature and Life Book Discussion

Come discuss My Name is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout. The discussion leader for this book will be Anna Katsavos. From 1 to 3 p.m. in the Central Avenue meeting room.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Beat the High Cost of College

Applying for college and getting college financial aid isn’t easy. This seminar, led by Barry Fox, will help you fill out the FAFSA, plan a needs analysis, negotiate with colleges, calculate your “expected family contribution,” learn who to conduct free Internet scholarship searches, and more. There will be time at the end of the program for questions. This program is open to parents and teens getting ready to apply for college. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium. There are 39 spaces available. Contact Lisa Zuena at 516-799-0770 ext. 5305 or email lzuena@massapequalibrary.org to register.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Barnes & Noble Weekly Storytime

Come to Barnes & Noble for storytime. Listen to a story and enjoy making crafts afterward. Located at 5224 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park. From 11:30 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. For more information, call 516-541-1456.

Movie: The Meddler (PG-13)

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie The Meddler. With a new apartment and a comfortable bank account left to her by her late husband, Marnie has happily relocated from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be near her daughter Lori. But when the unexpected visits, and conversations dominated by unsolicited advice force Lori to draw strict boundaries, Marnie finds ways to channel her eternal optimism and forceful generosity to change the lives of others—as well as her own—and find a new purpose in life. Starring Susan Sarandon and Rose Byrne.

Superman, A True History

A nostalgic look at the history of the Superman character and the Superman cultural phenomenon, from its start in 1938 to the present. From 7 to p.m. in the Central Avenue children’s room.

Friday, Nov. 18

Farmers Market

Enjoy the large selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, seafoods, wines, baked goods, spices and more at the Seaford Railroad Station. From 7 a.m. to noon at 1933 Jackson Ave., Seaford. The market runs on Saturdays through Nov. 18. Call 631-323-3653.

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade six and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. Contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.