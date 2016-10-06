Events 10/6 – 10/14

Mother Bathing Baby (12-18 Months) — Image by © Royalty-Free/Corbis

Thursday, Oct. 6

Blood Drive

Come donate blood from 2 to 8 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church of Levittown, 474 Wantagh Ave., Levittown in Miles Hall. Call 516-731-3808 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.



Movie: A Hologram for the King

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie A Hologram for the King. Cultures collide when an American businessman (Tom Hanks) is sent to Saudi Arabia to close what he hopes will be the deal of a lifetime. Baffled by local customs and stymied by an opaque bureaucracy, he eventually finds his footing with the help of a wise-cracking taxi driver (Alexander Black) and a beautiful Saudi doctor (Sarita Choudhury). (2016; R, 1 hr 40 mins).

Friday, Oct. 7

Voter Registration

The Bar Harbour library will hold voter registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Car Seat Safety Check Program

New York State Senator Michael Venditto will be hosting a free car seat safety check program at John J. Burns Park on from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. This free program is open to all residents. Inspections will be performed by New York State Troopers. Appointments can be made by calling Senator Venditto’s office at 516-882-0630.

Monday, Oct. 10

Schools, Library Closed

Massapequa and Plainedge schools and both library locations are closed in observance of Columbus Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Free Blood Pressure Readings

Free blood pressure readings courtesy of St. Joseph Hospital from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Central Avenue reference floor.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Barnes & Noble Weekly Storytime

Come to Barnes & Noble for storytime. Listen to a story and enjoy making crafts afterward. Located at 5224 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park. From 11:30 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. For more information, call 516-541-1456.

Friday, Oct. 14

Conversational Spanish

Learn conversational Spanish in the Bar Harbour children’s room from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Upcoming

Fall Festival and Quilt Making Contest

The 10th annual fall festival will occur on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plainedge Public Library. Families can come and enjoy games, prizes, crafts, a petting zoo and the Family Quilt Making Contest where quilt squares will be displ ayed and judged. Fall Festival tickets are available from the Children’s Services Staff starting Monday, Oct. 17. A ticket will be the ballot to vote for favorite quilt squares. One vote per ticket holder. Sign up is currently open and ends Oct. 14. For more information about the Family Quilt Making Contest and/or the Fall Festival, contact the Children’s Services Staff at 516-735-4133, ext. 12 or ext. 13.

Ongoing

Farmers Market

Enjoy the large selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, olive oils, seafood, wines, baked goods, spices, dessert sauces and more at the Seaford Railroad Station. From 7 a.m. to noon at 1933 Jackson Ave., Seaford. The market runs on Saturdays through Nov. 18. Call 631-323-3653 for info.

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade 6 and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. There will also be an opportunity to volunteer for Plainedge Public Library’s Fall Festival to be held on Nov. 8. Application packets, including Fall Festival sign-up, will be available from the Children’s Services Staff. You may contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.