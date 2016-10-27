Events 10/27 – 11/3

Thursday, Oct. 27

AARP Defensive Driving

Fee is $20 for AARP members; $25 for non-members. Payment is by chec k or money order made out to AARP. A separate check must be submitted for each person taking the class. Class size is limited. Register at the reference desk at either the Bar Harbour or Central Avenue building or call 516-799-0770. From 9 a.m to 4:15 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Veterans Outreach

Sponsored by Senator Michael Venditto. Program runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bar Harbour meeting room.

Lectures at the Library: The 2016 Election…So Far

Few election cycles have been as exciting and unpredictable as the current contest for who will be the 45th President of the United States. In this non-partisan discussion, we will analyze some points of interest that have been raised and others that have been largely ignored to get a sense of the road to the White House in 2016. From 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Friday, Oct. 28

Conversational Spanish

Learn conversational Spanish in the Bar Harbour children’s room from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Adopt-A-Battalion Soldier’s Drive

Come help put care packages together for troops overseas. Looking for personal care items, seasonings, hot sauces and items other than candy. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Island Knight of Columbus Council, 2 Eastgate Rd., Massapequa Park.

Free Heart Screenings Available

The Massapequa School District will host a free youth heart screening for local athletes on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alfred G. Berner Middle School, 50 Carman Mill Rd. Heart Screen New York is being offered by the Louis J. Acompora Memorial Foundation and the Dominic A. Murray 21 Memorial Foundation. The screening is open to students on Massapequa varsity and junior varsity athletic teams. All athletes are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, as cardiac screenings are an effective way to detect many pre-existing and potentially serious disorders. Anyone interested in the screening should speak with their varsity or junior varsity coach, or contact Piropato at 516-308-5080.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Rag-A-Muffin Parade

The North Massapequa Fire Department will be hosting the 42nd annual Rag-A-Muffin Costume parade at noon. All children who participate must be registered so they will be eligible for free prizes. Online registration is available at wwww.nmfd-660.com. The parade kicks off at Nassau Avenue and North Broadway.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Memory Screening

Sponsored by Senator Michael Venditto. Contact Cathy at 516-882-0630 to schedule an appointment. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bar Harbour meeting room.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Barnes & Noble Weekly Storytime

Come to Barnes & Noble for storytime. Listen to a story and enjoy making crafts afterward. Located at 5224 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park. From 11:30 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. For more information, call 516-541-1456.

Movie: Money Monster

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. screening of the movie Money Monster. Lee Gates is a bombastic TV personality whose popular financial network show has made him the money wiz of Wall Street. But after he hawks a high tech stock that mysteriously crashes, an irate investor takes Gates, his crew, and his ace producer Patty Fenn hostage live on air. Gates and Fenn must find a way to keep themselves alive while simultaneously uncovering the truth behind a tangle of big money lies. Starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. (2016; R, 1 hr 40 mins).

Upcoming

Fall Festival

The 10th annual fall festival will occur on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plainedge Public Library. Families can come and enjoy games, prizes, crafts, a petting zoo and the Family Quilt Making Contest where quilt squares will be displayed and judged. Fall Festival tickets are available from the Children’s Services Staff. A ticket will be the ballot to vote for favorite quilt squares. One vote per ticket holder. For more information about the Family Quilt Making Contest and/or the Fall Festival, call 516-735-4133, ext. 12 or ext. 13.

Ongoing

Featured Artist

The Massapequa Bar Harbor library invites the public to visit the Downstairs Gallery and enjoy the work of artist Myrna Elfinbein throughout the month of October.

Farmers Market

Enjoy the large selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, seafoods, wines, baked goods, spices and more at the Seaford Railroad Station. From 7 a.m. to noo n at 1933 Jackson Ave., Seaford. The market runs on Saturdays through Nov. 18. Call 631-323-3653.

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade six and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. There will also be an opportunity to volunteer for Plainedge Public Library’s Fall Festival to be held on Nov. 8. Application packets, including Fall Festival sign-up, will be available from the Children’s Services Staff. Contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.