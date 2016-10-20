Events 10/19 – 10/27

Thursday, Oct. 20

Movie: Me Before You

The Bar Harbour auditorium will show a 1:30 and 6:30 pm. screening of the movie Me Before You. Young and quirky Louisa “ Lou” Clark moves from one job to the next to help her family make ends meet. Her cheerful attitude is put to the test when she becomes a caregiver for Will Traynor, a wealthy young banker left paralyzed from an accident two years earlier. Will’s cynical outlook starts to change when Louisa shows him that life is worth living. As their bond deepens, their lives change in ways neither one could have imagined. Starring Emilia Clark and Sam Claflin (2016; PG-13, 1 hr 50 mins).

Friday, Oct. 21

Willing Hearts Helpful Hands

Dementia care for families workshop in the Bar Harbour children’s room from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Fourth Annual rUNDEAD 5k

The zombie-themed trail run will take place at the Massapequa PAL Field at 8 a.m., to benefit the Long Island Chapter of the Special Olympics. Participants can choose to run the 5k trail run or chase runners as zombies. A fall family festival will also feature food, craft vendors, a DJ, games, an ice cream truck and representatives from local businesses. Registration is open and can be filled out online at www.rundeadlongisland.com.

Annual Family Fall and Halloween Festival

The Town of Oyster Bay’s eighth annual Family Fall and Halloween Festival will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Marjorie R. Post Community Park, located at 451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa. The festival will feature a ‘U-Pick’ pumpkin patch for children to pick out their own pumpkin, Halloween crafts, a hay maze, bounce houses, games, photo opportunities and refreshments. Costumes for those attending are encouraged and residents can bring their already carved pumpkins to be judged in this year’s Carved Pumpkin Contest. The event will be held rain or shine.

Bake Sale

The Community United Methodist Church (CUMC) will host a yard sale, bake sale and annual pumpkin patch at 100 Park Blvd., Massapequa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Delicious baked goods including apple, pumpkin and Halloween treats, costume jewelry and trinkets from the attic, hot dogs and burgers, and pumpkins will be available.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Concert

The Senior Pops Orchestra, an intergenerational orchestra of approximately 65 musicians, will present a program of wonderful music at 2 p.m. at Seaford High School, 1575 Seamans Neck Rd., Seaford. The program, led by music director/conductor Stephen Michael Smith, will feature music from Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on the Roof, Pirates of the Caribbean and other favorites. The concert is open to the public, and a suggested donation of $5 will be requested at the door. The facility is handicapped accessible and there is adequate free parking. For more information, call 516-414-1831 or visit www.seniorpops.org.

The Massapequa Philharmonic

Under the direction of its new music director David Bernard, the Massapequa Philharmonic will open its 2016-17 season with a celebration of the music of Antonín Dvoák featuring his brilliant Slavonic Dance Op. 46 No. 1, Symphony No. 8 and Cello Concerto featuring noted cellist Arian Daurov. The concert will take place at 3 p.m. at Berner Auditorium, 50 Carman Mill Rd., Massapequa. This concert is free to the public. For more information, visit www.massphil.org.

Halloween Parade

The Knights of Columbus, Lady of the Island Council, together with the Village of Massapequa Park, will sponsor the annual Halloween Costume Parade in Brady Park at 12 p.m. Registration for the parade will begin at noon and the parade and judging will kick off at 1 p.m. Costumes will be judged on creativity, originality and execution. Prizes will be awarded in four age groups: under 1-year-old; 1 to 3 years old; 4 to 6 years old and 7 to 9 years old. There will be a grand prize for the best overall costume. Hot dogs, soda and candy will be served to all participants.

Thursday, Oct. 27

AARP Defensive Driving

Fee is $20 for AARP members; $25 for non-members. Payment is by check or money order made out to AARP. A separate check must be submitted for each person taking the class. Class size is limited. Register at the reference desk at either the Bar Harbour or Central Avenue building or call 516-799-0770. From 9 a.m to 4:15 p.m. in the Bar Harbour auditorium.

Veterans Outreach

Sponsored by Senator Venditto. Program runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bar Harbour meeting room.

Upcoming

Fall Festival

The 10th annual fall festival will occur on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plainedge Public Library. Families can come and enjoy games, prizes, crafts, a petting zoo and the Family Quilt Making Contest where quilt squares will be displayed and judged. Fall Festival tickets are available from the Children’s Services Staff. A ticket will be the ballot to vote for favorite quilt squares. One vote per ticket holder. For more information about the Family Quilt Making Contest and/or the Fall Festival, call 516-735-4133, ext. 12 or ext. 13.

Ongoing

Featured Artist

The Massapequa Bar Harbor library invites the public to visit the Downstairs Gallery and enjoy the work of artist Myrna Elfinbein throughout the month of October.

Farmers Market

Enjoy the large selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, seafoods, wines, baked goods, spices and more at the Seaford Railroad Station. From 7 a.m. to noon at 1933 Jackson Ave., Seaford. The market runs on Saturdays through Nov. 18. Call 631-323-3653 for info.

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade 6 and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. There will also be an opportunity to volunteer for Plainedge Public Library’s Fall Festival to be held on Nov. 8. Application packets, including Fall Festival sign-up, will be available from the Children’s Services Staff. You may contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.