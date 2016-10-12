Events 10/14 – 10/22

Friday, Oct. 14

Fall Festival

The 10th annual fall festival will occur on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plainedge Public Library. Families can come and enjoy games, prizes, crafts, a petting zoo and the Family Quilt Making Contest where quilt squares will be displayed and judged. Fall Festival tickets are available from the Children’s Services Staff starting Monday, Oct. 17. A ticket will be the ballot to vote for favorite quilt squares. One vote per ticket holder. Sign-up ends Oct. 14. For more information about the Family Quilt Making Contest and/or the Fall Festival, call 516-735-4133, ext. 12 or ext. 13.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Annual Apple Festival

The Old Grace Church (Historical Complex) located at 4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa will host the apple festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day features basket raffles, apples, pie, hot dogs, crafts, face painting and the music of the Banjo Rascals. Tours of the Old Grace Church, the Delancey Floyd-Jones Free Library and the Elbert Floyd Jone Cottage will also be available. For more information, call 516-799-2023.

Central Avenue Chefs

Swap recipes and ideas, and pick up some new cooking tips at the library’s cooking club. This month’s meeting will focus on fall comfort food recipes and there will be a special Halloween zombie cookie demonstration. Contact Gary Mannino at 516-798-4607 ext. 6305 to make a reservation.

Stuff-A-Truck

New York State Senator Michael Venditto is inviting the local community to participate in the “Stuff-A-Truck” Food Drive he is sponsoring at King Kullen in Bellmore. Help out by donating non-perishable food items and supplies. All items collected through the program will be donated to Long Island Cares. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at King Kullen, 2730 Sunrise Hwy., Bellmore.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Musical Performance

The Bar Harbour library will host a classical music performance by Philip Malamud at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Art Lecture

The Bar Harbor library will host an art lecture by Gloria Glick entitled “Amedeo Modigliani, Tragedy & Triumph” at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Massapequa Park Garden Club

Paul Levine will explain how to get great indoor flowering plants. The public is invited to attend the meeting at 7:30 p.m., followed by refreshments and the speaker after 8 p.m. Held in the basement meeting room of Massapequa Park Village Hall, 151 Front St., Massapequa Park. For more information, call 516-798-5861.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Fourth Annual rUNDEAD 5k

The zombie-themed trail run will take place at the Massapequa PAL Field at 8 a.m., to benefit the Long Island Chapter of the Special Olympics. Participants can choose to run the 5k trail run or chase runners as zombies. A fall family festival will also feature food, craft vendors, a DJ, games, an ice cream truck and representatives from local businesses. Registration is open and can be filled out online at www.rundeadlongisland.com.

Bake Sale

The Community United Methodist Church (CUMC) will host a yard sale, bake sale and annual pumpkin patch at 100 Park Blvd., Massapequa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Delicious baked goods including apple and pumpkin and Halloween, costume jewelry and trinkets from the attic, hot dogs and burgers, and pumpkins will be available.

Ongoing

Featured Artist

The Massapequa Bar Harbor lib rary invites the public to visit the Downstairs Gallery and enjoy the work of artist Myrna Elfinbein throughout the month of October.

Farmers Market

Enjoy the large selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, seafoods, wines, baked goods, spices and more at the Seaford Railroad Station. From 7 a.m. to noon at 1933 Jackson Ave., Seaford. The market runs on Saturdays through Nov. 18. Call 631-323-3653 for info.

Volunteers Needed

Plainedge Public School students in grade 6 and up are needed as volunteers for children’s crafts/activities during the 2016-17 school year. All applicants are accepted into a pool of eligible volunteers who will be called upon from time to time during the school year. There will also be an opportunity to volunteer for Plainedge Public Library’s Fall Festival to be held on Nov. 8. Application packets, including Fall Festival sign-up, will be available from the Children’s Services Staff. You may contact the Children’s Services Department for further information at 516-735-4133, ext 12 or ext 13. Community service credit furnished upon request.