Elizabeth Weglarz Receives 2016 Millennial Of The Year Award

Compass Workforce Solutions, LLC, the small business HR experts bas ed in Deer Park, New York, announces that Elizabeth Weglarz, an HR Generalist at the company, recently received the 2016 Millennial of the Year Award in the Professional Services category from Long Island Business News. The award was presented to bright and dynamic young professionals who are part of the Millennial generation and have made significant strides in business while contributing to the Long Island community. Weglarz, 22, resides in Massapequa.

While attending graduate school on a full-time basis, Weglarz served as an HR Coordinator at Compass Workforce Solutions, often working 30 to 40 hours a week. Upon earning her MBA with a concentration in Human Resource Management from Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York, she was promoted to HR Generalist and assists the business partners with consulting as well as administering benefits, processing payroll, documenting HR policies and processes and engaging in all the stages of recruitment for clients. A member of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management), Weglarz also developed an internal format and protocol for position compensation benchmarking and serves as a mentor, training the company’s HR Coordinators.

As part of Weglarz’ master’s program she completed a project with the HorseAbility Center for Equine Facilitated Programs, a not-for-for profit organization located in Old Westbury, New York which provides equine therapy to children, adults and families with special needs to support the physical, psychological, emotional, social and spiritual well being of its participants. Specifically, she developed an employee orientation program to promote positive job performance at the Center. Weglarz also earned her bachelor’s degree in both Psychology and Sociology, with honors, from Stony Brook University.