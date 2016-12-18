Elementary School Takes On The NFL

Two fourth grade students from John H. West Elementary School in Plainedge recently competed in the NFL’s Tri-State Punt Pass and Kick competition at MetLife stadium.

Both of these students qualified for the event after scoring the highest at their age level during physical education class and moved onto the county qualifier. Anthony Gulino took first place in the boys 8-9-year-old age group and Maryrose Varicchio, took third place in the girls 8-9-year-old age group. The two experienced an action packed day meeting different Jets players and had the chance to be on the field for the national anthem.

Gulino has earned the chance to now compete in the national tournament, which takes place in Miami, FL, this January.

—Submitted by Matthew Rich, John H. West Elementary School